April 12, 1944 – June 2, 2020
Catherine Ann Gillihan, 76, of Prairie City passed away June 2, 2020, at her residence with her loved ones by her side. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on June 14, 2020, at the Unity State Park in Unity, Oregon.
Catherine was born to Ernest and Janice (Collins) Eden on April 12, 1944, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She attended Del Norte High School. Catherine married Kenneth Gillihan on Aug. 4, 1960, in Crescent City, California, and welcomed four children: Toni, Kenny, Lisa and Lori.
She worked as a cake decorator and baker for several years for a large food chain market. She was involved in the Rebekah Lodge and was a devoted housewife.
Catherine was the best wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and was a blessing to all that knew her. She will be in her family’s hearts and minds forever.
Survivors include her loving husband, Kenneth, of Prairie City, Oregon; children Kenny (Anna) Gillihan of Prairie City, Oregon, Toni Gillihan of Greenbrier, Arkansas, Lisa Krisman of Burns, Oregon, and Lori Gillihan of Lebanon, Oregon; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Janice Eden, and brother, Kenneth Eden.
To offer an online condolence to the family, visit: driskillmemorialchapel.com.
