Sept. 20, 1933 - April 5, 2019
Cecilia Jeanne Freshour, 85, was born Sept. 20, 1933, in St. Ignatius, Montana, and was the oldest child of Walter “Doc” and Francis Cordis; she passed away April 5. Jeanne was a registered nurse, preschool teacher, artist, rancher’s wife, foster parent, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother many times over. Jeanne was married to her best friend and husband, Gene Freshour, for 62 years.
Jeanne accepted the Lord as her savior together with Gene on Easter day in 1964 and dedicated her life to His work ever since. She had a variety of roles working with Frontier Missions in places such as Belize, Venezuela and England. Jeanne always remembered everyone she had ever met by name and prayed for them daily. Her commitment to thank you cards was religious. Her faithfulness, kindness and love for her family are a lasting legacy. Her fierce nature and forthright approach assure she will not be easily forgotten by those who knew and loved her. Jeanne was deeply compassionate, and her artistic eye led her to daily appreciate the beauty of the world and God’s glorious creation.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Don, Bob and Randy; and her two daughters. Jeanne is survived by her sisters, Ruth and Judy; and her four children, Dane, Ann, Joel and Jennifer. She leaves behind nine grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 12, in John Day, Oregon, at the Church of the Nazarene. A celebration of life and potluck meal will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sonshine Christian School through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To offer online condolences to the family, please visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
