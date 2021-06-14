Nov. 3, 1949 – June 2, 2021
Charles “Chuck" Rowe, age 71, of John Day passed away June 2, 2021, at his residence in John Day. A private family internment will be held at the Willamette National Cemetery at a later date.
Chuck was born Nov. 3, 1949, in Wrangell, Alaska, to Thomas and Helen (Wickland) Rowe. He graduated from William S. Hart High School and was a sergeant in the United States Army from 1969-1971. He received two medals for his valor and heroism in combat during his time spent in the military. In 1974 after his discharge, he joined a trade school and became a phlebotomist. He worked for St. Charles Medical center in Bend, Oregon, for eight years.
Chuck married Christine Butson in Reno, Nevada, on Aug. 14, 1996. He enjoyed gaming, bowling, fishing, hunting, golf, music and especially ham radio where he was an affiliate of a ham radio club. He also was on several bowling leagues throughout his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Helen Rowe, and brothers, Robert and Calvin.
Survivors include his loving wife, Christine Rowe, of John Day, Oregon; son, Ty Rowe, of Bend, OR; daughter, Amy Brock, of Vancouver, Washington; brothers, Carl and Sam Rowe, of Idaho and California; grandchildren, Dylan, Caleb, Jacen and Taylor; and one great grandchild, Wesley.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
