July 26, 1935 - Oct. 24, 2020
Charles “Larry” Wright, age 85, of Prairie City, Oregon, passed away Oct. 14, 2020, at is home with his family by his side. A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Prairie City Cemetery.
Larry was born July 26, 1935, to Charles and Lena (Evans) Wright in Burns, Oregon. Larry attended Baker High and graduated in 1954. He married Carla Edwards on Aug. 3, 1974, in Bates, Oregon. Larry was a mill superintendent for 46 years working for Hines Lumber, John Day Lumber and Grant Western until he retired in 2000.
Larry loved fast cars, sports and mowing his lawn. He was on the planning commission, attended the Prairie Baptist Church for many years and enjoyed being a member of a car club. One of Larry’s greatest accomplishments was raising his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lena Wright; brother, Dale Wright; and sister, Sherrie Lahmann.
Survivors include his loving wife, Carla Wright, of Prairie City, Oregon; sons, Rusty Wright and wife, Jill, of Prairie City, Oregon; Jason Wright and wife, Aimee, of John Day, Oregon; daughters, Julie Combs and husband, Rick, of Bates, Oregon, Brenda Lovell and husband, Doug, of Prairie City, Oregon; and sister, Marlene Pettit of La Pine, Oregon. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
To light a candle in memory of Larry or to offer online condolences to his family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
