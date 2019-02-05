July 6, 1940 — Jan. 27, 2019
Charles Michael “Mike” Mulcare, 78, died on Jan. 27 at his home Hines, Oregon. He was born on July 6, 1940, in Prairie City, Oregon, to Paul “Cliff” and Mary Mulcare.
When Mike was born, his parents were living at the Edward Hines Logging Camp on Camp Creek. Soon after, the family moved to Seneca, Oregon, and later to Canyon City. Mike graduated from Grant Union High School in 1958 and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was shipped to boot camp very quickly. Mike served for four years aboard the USS Piedmont.
In July of 1962, Mike met the love of his life, Norma (Grider), in Seneca; they were married on June 1, 1963.
Mike worked the majority of his life as a logger with the Edward Hines Lumber Company. After Hines closed, Mike found solace working for his friends, John and Doris Patton, and continued hauling logs until his retirement in 2002. The last 10 years of Mike’s career was complicated by the fact that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in January of 1992.
After his retirement, Mike was completely dedicated to spending time with his wife, his two sons and his many grandchildren. In the summer you would find him camping all over with his friends and family.
Mike is survived by the love of his life for the past 56 years, his wife, Norma (Grider); his two sons, Brian (Marianne) and Kevin (Elsie); nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and children of the heart, including his long-time friend, Wayne Duncan.
Donations can be made to the Harney County Meals-on-Wheels or the Harney County Hospice and can be mailed to LaFollette’s Chapel, P.O. Box 488, Burns, OR 97720. LaFollette’s Chapel is in charge of arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
