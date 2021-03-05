April 14, 1940 – Dec. 18, 2020
Clara Ann Lemley, age 80, passed away at her residence in John Day, Oregon, on Dec. 18, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Depot Park in Prairie City, Oregon.
Clara was born to Jessie and Sylvia (Coble) Lattymer on April 14, 1940, in Prairie City, Oregon. She enjoyed camping, reading, needle point and spending quality time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Sylvia Lattymer, and the love of her life, Larry Pratt.
Survivors include her daughters, Donna Clark of John Day, Sylvia of Eugene, Alice of Ontario and Elizabeth of Arizona; a sister Cleo Larkin; stepsons “the Pratt boys”; and several grandchildren who all adored and loved her endlessly.
Memorial contributions can be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To leave a condolence for the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.