Claris Jean (Campbell) Fraley, 89, passed away Oct. 5 in The Dalles. Graveside services are planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at The I.O.O.F Cherry Heights Cemetery, 1100 W. 18th St., The Dalles. A reception will immediately follow at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 E. Fourth St. Visit andersonstributecenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Claris Fraley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.