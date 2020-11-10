Nov. 21, 1936 — Oct. 26, 2020
Clifford E. Franklin Sr. of Prairie City, age 83, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Honoring his wishes, cremation will be taking place. A celebration of Clifford’s life will be held at a later date for family and friends.
Clifford was born Nov. 21, 1936, in Three Rivers, Michigan, to the late Gerald and Orletha (Manteer) Franklin. He graduated from Three Rivers High School in 1954. Clifford married Myrna Eisinger on Oct. 26, 1957, together they had four children. He worked for AC Delco as an experimental model maker for 32 years before retiring in 1988. After retirement, Clifford moved to Prairie City, Oregon, for 32 years. He loved staying active with sports, especially golfing, hockey, softball, bowling and motorcycle cross country enduro. Clifford enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting, watching football, golf and Nascar. He was an avid blood donor and was always around to offer a helping hand to family and friends.
Surviving are: son, Clifford Franklin, Jr; daughters, Kim (Lee) Stoeckl, Kelly (Dan) Neph and Shelly Ahlson; loving partner and significant other of 25 years, Lind Boyd, and her children; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Marcia) Franklin; loving furry companion, Coco; many other loving family members and dear friends.
Clifford was also preceded in death by: sister, Kay Lisiecki; brother, Rex Franklin.
