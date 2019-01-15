Nov. 25, 1949 — Dec. 25, 2018
Colin Edward MacArthur, 69, of Dayville was born on Nov. 25, 1949, and passed away Dec. 25, surrounded by his family.
He graduated from Dayville High School in 1969. This past summer he attended his 50th school reunion. Colin was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
In 1975, he married Mary Pocock Mascall; they later divorced.
Colin loved his home, Dayville, and the people who live here. He enjoyed shooting the breeze with his many friends and his family. He was a jokester and a prankster and had a wonderful sense of humor, especially when he got one over on you. His machine gun laugh will be missed by all who knew him.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing but would share his spoils or catch with the less fortunate. An avid gardener, he also shared many a tomato and cuck.
Especially, he will be remembered for his beautiful and incomparable cabbages, bar none.
He was self-employed his entire life as a heavy equipment owner and operator. He left his mark on our surrounding landscapes by logging, clearing rights of way, excavating roads, dams, ditches, etc. For many years, he dug graves with his backhoe for Dayville cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his father, Keith MacArthur; and two grandmothers, Linda MacArthur and Ethel Johnson. Left behind are his mother, Bette MacArthur of John Day; two sisters, Cheryl (Mick) Jenison of Spray, Oregon, and Gwen (Rick) Valade of Dayville; two stepchildren, John Mascall of Dayville and Susan Mascall of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; as well as many nieces, nephews and grandkids.
A memorial service will be held and posted at a later date.
