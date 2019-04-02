Sept. 2, 1956 — March 24, 2019
Colleen Rae Conlee, 62, of John Day, Oregon, died Sunday, March 24, at her home following a battle with cancer. She was laid to rest on Saturday, March 30, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Cemetery.
Colleen was born Sept. 2, 1956, in John Day. She graduated from Grant Union High School in 1974 and attended Eastern Oregon University. Colleen married W. Kim Conlee on July 10, 1976.
She worked briefly at Western States Equipment and Gardner Enterprises followed by a 30-year career as an office coordinator with the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Although Colleen had no children of her own, she loved to dote on all her nieces and nephews, Travis, Ian, Riley, Megan, Sylvia, John, Rachel, Cody, Leslie, Amanda and Sydni. The tradition continued with her 16 great-nieces and -nephews.
Colleen enjoyed camping at Big Creek with her husband, Kim, celebrating birthdays and holidays and making lasting memories with family and friends. She was a talented crafter and interior decorator, creating a warm and inviting magazine-worthy home that she openly welcomed everyone into.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Kim Conlee, of John Day; mother, Joyce, of Canyon City, Oregon; brother Mike (Lisa) Hendricks of Coos Bay, Oregon; sister Karla (Dan) Averett of Canyon City, Oregon; father-in-law, Alva (Marge) Conlee, of John Day; brother-in-law Dale (Nancy) Conlee of Prineville, Oregon; and sister-in-law Laura (Jerry) Gill of Mt. Vernon, Oregon. She was preceded in death by her father, Herman, and mother-in-law, Helen.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Elks Children’s Eye Clinic or Blue Mountain Hospice through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
