Colleen Rae Conlee, 62, of Canyon City died Sunday, March 24, at her residence. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at St. Andrews Catholic Cemetery in Canyon City. Memorial contributions may be made to the Elks Children’s Eye Clinic or to Blue Mountain Hospice through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To offer online condolences to the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
