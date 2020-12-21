Jan. 6, 1944 – Dec. 12, 2020
Connie J. “Bo” Lawrence, age 76, of Monument, Oregon, passed away Dec. 12, 2020, in the home he built on his ranch in Monument, Oregon. He was surrounded by his wife, sons, grandchildren, great-granddaughter and his beloved dogs.
Bo was born Jan. 6, 1944, in Miami, Arizona, to Nathan and Frona Lawrence, joining six brothers and two sisters.
He attended school in Camp Verde and Bullhead City, Arizona. In 1966 he was drafted into the Army and served in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive.
After serving in the Army, Bo moved to Monument, where he met and married Lorynn “Lonnie” Cox. They raised two sons, Roger and Blake, on Wall Creek, where they built a home, ranch and family.
He loved animals, kids, the outdoors and all that nature has to offer. He spent many years building fence for local ranchers but also worked in the woods logging. He worked hard to improve the family property and build a home on Wall Creek.
Bo is survived by his wife, Lonnie Lawrence; sons Roger and Blake Lawrence; granddaughter McKinzie Dawson; grandson Nick Lawrence; and great-granddaughter McKenna Dawson.
Contributions in Bo’s honor can be made to the Knights Cancer Institute through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
