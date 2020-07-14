Jan. 10, 1927 – June 25, 2020
C. Lois Wacken, 93, passed away June 25, 2020 at the Blue Mountain Care Center in Prairie City, Oregon. She was born January 10, 1927 in Salem, Oregon to Rudolph and Agnes (Theilen) Wacken. She was raised on a farm about 7 miles from Salem with two sisters and a brother.
Lois attended grade school at the Hazel Green Public School, three years of high school at Gold Beach High and graduated in 1945 from Salem High school. She worked for three years before entering the Oregon College of Education, Monmouth Oregon where she obtained her three-year certificate in 1952 and her Bachelor of Science in Education in 1955. Lois received her Master of Science in Education Degree in 1965 from Eastern Oregon State College, LaGrande, Oregon. She taught in Langlois, Oregon for three years and then journeyed to Grant County in 1956 to teach at the John Day Junior High School which lasted for twenty-seven years. After retirement she volunteered at the Grant County Chamber of Commerce for 21 years.
Lois traveled to Canada, England, Northern Europe, New Zealand, and Australia. She also traveled to every state in the US. Lois crocheted afghans for approximately 15 years making 50-60 afghans a year and donated them to the Veterans Hospital through the American Legion Auxiliary. Lois was an excellent seamstress and made a lot of her own clothes. Additional hobbies included bird watching, photography, fishing, hunting, reading, Oregon History, bowling and watching sports especially the Seattle Mariners. She was a board member of the Grant County Historic Preservation Foundation and founding member of the Alpha Xi, chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority of the Grant County chapter.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, and sister Irene Kerber. She is survived by sister Rosalie Baer, Salem, Oregon; brother Cliff Wacken, Boise, Idaho; nieces Lynne Cannivet, Hubbard, Oregon; Jeena Huntzinger, Dallas, Oregon; Chris Kerber, Keizer, Oregon, Matt Baer, Salem, Oregon and Mark Baer, Salem, Oregon and many Grant County friends.
Graveside Services were held Salem at the Restlawn Memory Gardens at 1 pm, July 2, 2020. A Celebration of Lois’ life will take place at a later time in Grant County. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lois’ name may be made to the Blue Mt. Hospital District Ambulance or the American Diabetes Association, Oregon Affiliate Inc. through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
—Paid for by the family of Lois Wacken.
