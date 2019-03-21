Graveside services for Dale Martin of Long Creek will be held this Sunday, March 24, 2:30 p.m. at The Long Creek Cemetery.
Priest Father Christie from St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church will be giving the Rosary and Prayers. Dale Martin passed away Nov. 8, 2015.
