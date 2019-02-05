Sept. 15, 1944 — Feb. 1, 2019
Dale Welter, 74, of Canyon City, Oregon died on Friday, Feb. 1, at his home with his wife, Alice, at his side. Per his request, there will not be a service.
C. Dale Welter was born on Sept. 15, 1944, in Baker City, Oregon. He was raised and educated in Baker City, graduating from Baker High School in 1963. He married Karen Knee, and together they raised one daughter, Debbie; Karen died in 1970.
Dale worked construction most all of his life, and he served from 1965 to 1972 in the National Guard. He enjoyed time with his family and golfing.
In 1990, Dale met Alice West in Canyon City. They enjoyed golfing and spending time together.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen; parents, Cliff and Bea Welter; and brother Mike Welter.
Dale is survived by his longtime companion of 30 years, Alice West; daughter Debbie and her husband, Randy VanReken; two grandchildren; and brother Roger Welter.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in memory of Dale, they may do so to Blue Mountain Home Health or Blue Mountain Hospice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences may be shared at tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
