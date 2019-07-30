April 9, 1943 – July 18, 2019
Dan Eldon Clifford, 76, died on Thursday, July 18, at Blue Mountain Hospital in John Day with his family at his side. Per his request, there will not be a service.
Dan Eldon was born on April 9, 1943, in Monterey Park, California to Dorothy and Robert Clifford. He was raised in Southern California. Dan's father passed away in July 1946, when Dan was 3 years old, leaving Dorothy to raise two boys on her own. Dan's older brother, Bobby, took on the role of being the father figure. For many years they lived on a farm in Baldwin Park, California. The family was very self sufficient and earned money from the animals they raised. Dan enjoyed running track and was a graduate of Baldwin Park High School. He briefly lived in Spokane, Washington, with his aunt as a teenager.
Dan had a love for life and lived it how he wanted too. He had a great love for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Dan was a skilled butcher and worked in that profession and retired from it as well. He was very adamant about the cut of meat he ate.
To know Dan was to love him. He had a very big heart and will be greatly missed by everyone he knew.
He was preceded in death by parents, Dorothy (Dech) and Robert Paul Clifford; grandson, Brian Hildbrand II; and nephew, Matthew Clifford.
Dan is survived by his longtime companion, Susan Cavender of Monument, Oregon; daughter, Christy Hildbrand and her husband, Manny de Encio, of Allendale Michigan; brother, Robert Clifford and his wife, Melissa, of Palos Verdes Estates, California; three granddaughters, Alexandra Ceja of Corona, California, Cassiah Hildbrand of Gates, New York and Danielle Hildbrand of Clifton Springs, New York; step-daughter, Jennifer Achepol and husband, Jared, of Eugene, Oregon; step-grandson, Jackson Achepol; one niece; two nephews; nine great nieces and nephews; and a host of great friends.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in memory of Dan, the family suggests Blue Mountain Hospice of which the family thanks for all of the kindness shown to Dan and the family, especially Melissa who took care of Dan and was the one he listened to without giving her grief. The memorials may be sent through Tami's Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PO Box 543 Halfway, Oregon 97834. Online condolences may be shared at tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
