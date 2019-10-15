Sept. 25, 1953 – Oct. 4, 2019
Dan Mason Yates, age 66, of Mt. Vernon, Oregon, passed away on Oct. 4 in Bend. His funeral service was held on Oct. 8 at Driskill Memorial Chapel in John Day. Interment was at Canyon City Cemetery.
Dan was born on Sept. 25, 1953, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Thomas Mason Yates and Alene Anne Horton Yates. He attended Los Lunas High School and graduated in 1971. On Feb. 9, 1974, he married Sandra Jean Dodd in Mena, Arkansas. This marriage later ended in divorce. He married Kathy Thomas in October 2002 in Arkansas, a union which also ended in divorce. Dan did road maintenance and was a heavy equipment operator for the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department. He was proud to have served them for 25 years until his retirement in 2017. He enjoyed wood working, hunting, fishing, Harley Davidson, carpentry and spending time with his family.
Dan is survived by his children, Millie Yates of Bryant, Arkansas, Mandy Hicks (Del), Jacob Yates and Becky Yates all of Hot Springs, Arkansas; sister, Tollene Russell (Gerald) of Mt. Vernon; brother, Harold Yates (Lois) of Concordia, Missouri; six grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Alene Yates; and granddaughter, Madison Mae Martin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Program through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.