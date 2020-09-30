January 25, 1943 - September 25, 2020
Daniel James Armstrong went to be with the Lord on Sept. 25, 2020. He was born in Burns, Oregon on January 25, 1943. His family moved to the farm in Willowcreek in the late 1940’s and then to Burns so his dad could work at the sawmill. In 1960 they bought a small farm in Willowcreek and Dan graduated from Vale High School in 1962. Dan started working on ranches during the summers at age 14. His first job was working for Glen and Bridgie Sitz near Drewsey. He married Carol Duckworth not long after high school and they had one son, Richard Kypp Armstrong. Throughout his life he was happiest buckarooing for ranchers, riding the mountains, hunting pheasants with Roberto, Kypp and Jason, and hunting elk and deer with his dad. Camping at the North Fork of the John Day and visiting with Patty and Charlie Dalton gave him great pleasure after retirement. Going for a ride in the mountains with Dan would usually develop into a lengthy adventure. The roads and two tracks between Drewsey, Burns, and Prairie City meant a story with every twist in the road, time to look for deer or elk, or to look at a rimrock that had some special significance, or to listen to a hunting, or horse wreck story. Of course if he met someone along the road, he had to stop and visit for “just a minute,” whether he knew them or not.
While working at the mill in Izee, Oregon, in the mid 60’s, Dan received his draft notice, so he went down and joined the navy. He served in Vietnam on the USS Seminole, as a boat coxswain. He piloted a Mike 8 boat on the rivers of Vietnam, many times under fire, delivering supplies and troops. While running the rivers, he was exposed to Agent Orange and that became a factor in his health in later years. Back in San Diego, he piloted the Admiral’s barge and received commendations for his service. After Vietnam he purchased the old farm at Willowcreek, where he had lived as a child, and he, Carol, and Kypp farmed for several years. In the 1990’s life circumstances changed and he sold the farm. On July 13, 2002 he married Jeannette Pardun and moved to a small acreage near Ontario.
He is survived by his devoted wife Jeannette of Ontario, son Kypp (Kathy) of Vale and grandsons Martin and Thomas (Rachael) of Vale; sister Linda Bossen(Jim) of Salem, brother Charles Armstrong of Caldwell, KS, special brother Roberto Rodriguez (Marie) of Cuba, NM, sister Marsha Armstrong (Keith Carter) of Ontario; nieces Cindy Purdy(Tim), Jodell Bayan(Ezam), Roberta Counterman, and Renee Armstrong; nephews James Cooksey (Denise)), Nathan Cooksey (Robyn), and Jason Rodriguez(Cynthia). He is also survived by maternal aunt Iona Gregg of Bend, and paternal aunt Lois Armstrong of Naches, WA, and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Velda Armstrong.
One can remember him by being kind to everyone, listening to a Marty Robbins or Ian Tyson song, or just watching a John Wayne movie, one more time.
A memorial with military honors will be held at a later date at the Drewsey, Oregon cemetery.
—Paid for by the family of Dan Armstrong.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.