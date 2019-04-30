Daniel Thomas Driscoll, 68, of Dayville, Oregon, passed away at his residence on April 27. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, from 2-4 p.m. at Driskill Memorial Chapel in John Day, Oregon, with the recitation of the rosary immediately following. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 4, at 10 a.m. at the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in John Day. Interment will follow at the Dayville Cemetery. Following the interment, friends are invited to join the family for a celebration of life potluck at the Dayville Community Hall. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
