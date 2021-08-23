Danny Joe Hammond, age 71, passed away July 26, 2021, at his home in Prineville, Oregon. A celebration of life will be held at noon Aug. 29 at the Les Schwab Park in Prineville. Guests are asked to bring a potluck dish, lawn chairs, their own drinks if they are drinking something special and favorite stories about Danny. A full obituary will appear in next week’s paper.
To plant a tree in memory of Danny Hammond as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.