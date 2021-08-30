Jan. 5, 1950 – July 26, 2021
Danny Joe Hammond, 71, passed away July 26, 2021.
Danny was born Jan. 5, 1950, to Lovelle “Joy” and Louis Junior “Clifford” Hammond in Burns. The family moved to Prairie City when Danny was 8. Danny graduated from Prairie City High School in 1969.
On May 5, 1973, Danny married Rosetta Marie Riley. He became a stepfather to her two sons, Brian and Jim. In June 1974, their daughter Danetta was born. Danny and Rosetta divorced in 1982. Danny married Anna Fay Kimball Jan. 5, 1995.
Danny was a truck driver all his life. He taught many guys how to drive trucks and is still said to be one of the best that ever got behind the wheel. He was also a mechanic, learning everything he knew from his father.
Danny was an avid gun collector and a fighter for his, and everyone else’s, Second Amendment rights. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and gold mining. He took home many trophies in bass tournaments with his father. He also loved archery hunting. Danny loved fast cars, and his favorite was his 1966 GTO. Even later in life, he still enjoyed the hot rods.
Danny was a member of the Central Oregon Wild Horse Coalition. He had a love and passion for helping these animals.
Danny is survived by his daughter, Danetta Lewis, of Prairie City, Oregon; Brian Combs of Union, Oregon; Jim Combs of Baker City, Oregon; sisters Penny Estrada of Prairie City and Candy Makela of Peoria, Arizona; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; many dear friends; and one very special lifelong friend and brother, Les Woodworth.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Hammond; and his parents, Joy and Cliff Hammond.
Donations may be made in Danny’s memory to the Central Oregon Wild Horse Coalition, P.O. Box 1242, Prineville OR 97754.
