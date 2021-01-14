Oct. 21, 1926 – Jan. 8, 2021
Darrell Clifford Hopper, age 94, a longtime Silvies Valley rancher, passed away Jan. 8, 2021, at his home on Dog Creek in John Day, with his family by his side. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Darrell was born Oct. 21, 1926, in Silvies Valley, Oregon, to Charles Ellsworth Hopper and Lula Maude (Beavers) Hopper. He attended school through the 10th grade and was a rancher in Silvies Valley for many years. As if owning his own ranch didn’t keep him busy enough, he also worked as superintendent for Edward Hines Lumber Company for 36 years. He later worked at the United Methodist Church Thrift Store in John Day for a number of years.
Darrell married Gladys May Caroll in Reno, Nevada, on June 10, 1950. The couple remained married until her passing on June 15, 2007.
He enjoyed gardening, rock hunting, fishing, playing cards and word searches. He liked playing the guitar, banjo and harmonica, which made him a well-rounded member of the band he played in. He was a Christian and served in the Episcopal Church as a Lay Reader.
Survivors include two daughters, Carolee Wisor and Callie Moss, and a son, John Hopper, all of John Day, four nieces, one nephew and numerous great-nieces, -nephews and cousins. He had six grandchildren and seven adopted grandchildren he called his own along with three great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Gladys Hopper; his parents, Ellsworth and Maude Hopper; sisters Zelma Brown, Hazel McKrola and Iris Woods; brother, Forrest Hopper; and three infant boys.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Grant County 4-H through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.