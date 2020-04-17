Darrell H. Johnson, age 96, of Prairie City went to be with his Lord and Savior on the morning of Thursday, April 16, at Valley View Assisted Living in John Day.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family burial will be held this week at Prairie City Cemetery. However, a public memorial service will be announced later in the summer for his many friends to attend and pay their respects.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Samaritan's Purse through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
To offer online condolences to his family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
