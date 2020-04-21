June 17, 1968 — April 9, 2020
Darryl-McKenzy Sheppard Smith, 51, passed away at his home on April 9, 2020, in Baker City, Oregon.
Darryl was born in Ontario, Oregon, on June 17, 1968. Darryl gradated high school at Mt. Vernon and attended college at the University of Eastern Oregon in La Grande. After college he moved to Portland and became a property manager until he became disabled.
After leaving Portland, he moved to Hermiston, Mt. Vernon and Baker City. Darryl loved to garden, camp and fish. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Darryl is survived by his moms, Marilyn Smith and Elaine Johnson; step-dad Dale Johnson; brother Gene Sheppard; sisters Wendi Leeper, Pam Woodworth and Ann Morino; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousin;s and his beloved four legged companion Nia.
Darryl was preceded in death by his father Carl Sheppard and nephew Steven Jay Maine.
All those who knew Darryl loved him dearly and will always treasure their time that they spent together. Darryl will forever be missed. May he rest in peace.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in memory of Darryl, the family suggests Best Friends (animal care and rescue) through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services P.O. Box 543 Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences may be shared at tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
