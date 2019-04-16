Dec. 22, 1929 — April 6, 2019
David Ernest King, age 89, of Baker City, Oregon, and formerly of John Day, Oregon, passed away on April 6 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. A memorial service was held on Saturday, April 13, at the Calvary Baptist Church in Baker City.
David was born on Dec. 22, 1929, in Baker City to William King and Beatrice VanCleave. He attended Big Flat Grade School and Aumsville High School. On June 1, 1951, David married Shirley Dimmick in Baker City. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church, John Day Volunteer Ambulance and John Day Police Reserve. David enjoyed cutting wood, hunting, camping, fishing and tinkering in the garage.
David is survived by his wife, Shirley King, of Baker City; daughters, Karen Carriere of Baker City and Linda (Don) Wright of Madras, Oregon; son, Gary King, of Baker City; grandsons, Bradford (Molly) of Hawaii and Daniel (Rebecca) of Culver, Oregon; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and four sisters.
Memorial contributions in memory of David can be made to the charity of one’s choice or The Gideons through Gray’s West & Company at 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit grayswestco.com.
