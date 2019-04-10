David Ernest King, age 89, of Baker City, Oregon and formerly of John Day, Oregon, passed away on April 6 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 11 a.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church in Baker City. There will be lunch at the church following the service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.