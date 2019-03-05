David Eugene Sandersfeld

May 10, 1951 — Feb. 22, 2019
David “Dave” Eugene Sandersfeld passed away peacefully in his home on Feb. 22 after a long battle with colon cancer. An interpreter position with the John Day Fossil Beds brought him to the area in the summer of 2008. He was familiar with the area, as he had worked with the Ochoco National Forest Service in the late 1970s. When he left the park service, he retired in Canyon City where he took up the study of rocks found in the area, gems he called them. He also was an accomplished writer with seven published books on Amazon.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie, of Canyon City, Oregon; brother, Brian Sandersfeld, of Dayville, Oregon; daughter, Diana Sandersfeld; granddaughter, Samantha Sandersfeld, of Mt. Vernon, Oregon; niece Dawnya (Brian) Keary of Payette, Idaho; nephews, Riley, Nathan and Garrett, of Payette, Idaho; and one niece living in Caldwell, Idaho.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Estelle; father, Robert; brother, Eric; and sister, Gayle.
A celebration of life will be held on May 10 at the Dayville Community Church at 11 a.m. in Dayville, Oregon. It will be potluck with ham provided; bring your stories, as there will be a time to share.
Contributions to the American Cancer Society may be made through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, Oregon. To light a candle in David’s memory or to offer condolences to his family, please visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
