A celebration of life for David Eugene Sandersfeld will be held at 11 a.m. May 10 at the Dayville Community Church in Dayville. The celebration will include a potluck with ham provided. For more information, call 541-575-0520.
A celebration of life for David Eugene Sandersfeld will be held at 11 a.m. May 10 at the Dayville Community Church in Dayville. The celebration will include a potluck with ham provided. For more information, call 541-575-0520.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.