June 13, 1934 — Dec. 20, 2019
David Fronapel, a faithful man of great integrity, honesty and caring and enduring love, passed on to his reward Dec. 20 at home. Dave’s desire of having all of his children together at home was completed on Thanksgiving Day, a day of great joy that will never be forgotten.
Dave was preceded in death by his mother, Edna, and father, Francis Fronapel, as well as his brothers Bob, Gene and Tom and one sister Nan Buel and one nephew Greg Buel, all of whom he dearly loved.
David is survived by his wife, Marlou; six children Don (Julie), Mark (Teresa), Wendy (Ray), LaDawn, Christina and Charley; seven grandchildren David, Brian, Daniel, Sarah, Danielle, Christopher and Elizabeth; and seven great-grandchildren.
Dave lived his life rightly. Dave always stopped to help anyone in need. He loved being in God’s beautiful outdoors fishing and camping. Dave has a great sense of humor, and he loved people of all walks of life. He was a man endowed with gratefulness for all of God’s blessings on his life.
David earned his undergrad degree at San Jose State College and post-graduate at USC after serving with the U.S. Air Force in the Korean War. He completed his EMT 1 and served at the food bank, and as a hospice volunteer for many years.
A memorial for this wonderful man is to be held at Living Word Christian Center in Mt. Vernon on Jan. 24 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to Living Word Christian Center or to Grant County Hospice.
