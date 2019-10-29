April 12, 1945 – Oct. 23, 2019
David Lee Holmstrom, husband, father, grandfather, and uncle, passed away peacefully on Oct. 23 at his home in John Day, Oregon, with his wife, Fran, by his side.
Dave was born on April 12, 1945, in Lovelock, Nevada, to Dona K. Holmstrom and John E. Holmstrom, Sr. He graduated from Pershing County High School in 1963. He attended college at the University of Nevada, Reno, where he was an active member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. Dave later enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Herzogenaurach, Germany from 1968 until 1971, when he was honorably discharged and returned home to Nevada.
During his time in Germany, he met his life partner, Frances (Fran) M. Rocks, his wife of 45 years, and celebrated the birth of his daughter, Lisa K. Holmstrom. Dave and Fran were married in Reno, Nevada, on Dec. 3, 1973, and moved to John Day, Oregon in 1974, after his parents, Dona and John, purchased what is now known as the Holmstrom Ranch in John Day. In addition to helping his family run the ranch, Dave established and successfully operated his own hay contracting service for more than three decades, until he and Fran purchased the Holmstrom Ranch in 2010, and assumed all operations over the ranch.
Dave was a true snowmobile enthusiast and was a member of the Grant County Snowballers for many years, volunteering his time grooming hundreds of miles of snowmobile trail for local club members and visitors to the area. He and Fran had many snowmobile adventures traveling with their motor home throughout Oregon with friends and club members. He was also an avid sportsman, and enjoyed many outings with his nephews, son-in-law, grandchildren and friends, hunting deer and elk. In the fall, as haying work slowed down, he spent his days on his boat, fishing local lakes with Fran. He was always generous with his time, teaching and mentoring the next generation of hunters.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Dona and John Holmstrom, Sr.; brothers, Dee Walter Holmstrom and John E. Holmstrom, Jr.; and nephew, Hugh Charlebois.
He is survived by his wife, Fran M. Holmstrom; daughter, Lisa K. Mendez (Dan); grandchildren, Alejandra Mendez, Anna Mendez and Daniel Mendez; sisters, Sonya A. Hesterlee, Elna I. Blanchet and Dona Jean Mathews; nephews, Danny Charlebois (Lisa) and Marty Holmstrom (Stacie); and many other nephews, nieces and cousins.
No service is scheduled at this time at Dave’s request. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to Blue Mountain Hospice to support their compassionate and professional services.
— Paid for by the family of David Lee Holmstrom.
