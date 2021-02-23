Sept. 18, 1938 – Feb. 14, 2021
Reverend David Leeland Drury went peacefully to be with his Lord Jesus on Feb. 14, 2021, at 82 years of age. The service will be on Feb. 27, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, John Day.
David was born at home on Sept. 18, 1938, in Festus, Missouri. At 13, David was asked if he was a Christian, and answering, “No, sir”, he was then asked, “Don’t you think it’s about time?” and promptly answering “Yes, sir, I do,” David became a Christian.
In Alaska, while an Army private, he met Mary Lou Crowley at Trinity Baptist Church, where they were married in June 1963. Later, in 1970, he graduated from Clear Creek Baptist College, fulfilling a call to ministry.
He led many people to the Lord while pastoring churches in Arkansas, Washington and Oregon. Retirement from Calvary Baptist Church, Brewster, Washington, didn’t last long as he continued to serve at both Cornerstone Fellowship and Mt. Vernon Presbyterian.
He was small of stature but huge of heart. Loved and treasured by many, he was generous, creative and constantly busy. His love for Jesus was legendary — there was no mistaking it. He loved hunting, woodworking, taxidermy, cars, shopping and believed he could fix anything broken. He created family locally because relatives were far away.
David is now in heaven, having heard the words “well done, my good and faithful servant” from his Lord.
David was predeceased by his parents, John Edward and Hermene, and two grandsons. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; his son Glen Drury and, wife Kimberly; his daughter Janice Dickens and husband, Artie; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Christian Fellowship through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
