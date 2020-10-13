Aug. 9, 1948 – Sept. 29, 2020
David “Lynn” Wininger, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Prairie City, Oregon, at Blue Mountain Care Center after a short illness.
Lynn was born on Aug. 9, 1948, in Ontario, Oregon, to Hazel (Wolfe) and Eldridge Wininger. He attended high school in Payette, Idaho, and continued his studies at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Oregon. He married Debbie Brubaker in 1968 and had two children, David and Holly. They later divorced.
He worked for auto parts stores in the Payette, Idaho, and Ontario, Oregon, area most of his life, retiring in 2010.
Lynn has always been a car guy since he was a young boy. On trips to Midvale, Idaho, for Thanksgiving, he would name, make, model and year of every car that passed. In younger years, he worked and raced his 1941 Studebaker at Firebird Raceway in Meridian, Idaho. He also enjoyed restoring classic cars and has won several trophies at local car shows. Lynn has spent the last five years in Dale, Oregon, with his niece.
Lynn was proceeded in death by his parents; son, David Wininger and daughter, Holly Wininger; sister, Dovie Orth; and brothers, Kenny, Bud and Jerry Wininger.
Survivors include his grandson Cameron Seito and one great-granddaughter.
Per the family’s request, a service is not planned at this time.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.