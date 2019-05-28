Dec. 26, 1931 — May 22, 2019
David Malcolm Abarr, 87, passed away May 22 at his home in John Day.
He was born in Carmel, California, on Dec. 26, 1931, and raised by his loving parents, Ed and Virginia (Dutcher) Abarr. He graduated in 1946 and joined the United States Air Force where he was enlisted from 1957-1960.
David loved his job as a firefighter and served as a fireman with the Clark County Fire Department in Las Vegas, Nevada, for 30 years before retiring in 1986. David settled in John Day after retirement and married Lana Immoos in Lake Tahoe on Oct. 19, 1990.
He enjoyed jazz music, reading and watching movies about the history of World War II, flying his remote-control airplanes he would build himself, camping, fishing and restoring his 1956 Chevy Townsman station wagon. He was also a member of the Grant County Kruzers. One of his biggest joys in life was babysitting his grandson, Gage Immoos, from just weeks old until he was school age.
He was loved by everyone he met and will be truly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Lana Abarr of John Day, Oregon; son, Mark Abarr of Glendale, Arizona; stepchildren, Angie Crawford of Redmond, Oregon, Steve Crawford of Mosier, Oregon, Mark (Lucie) Immoos of Canyon City, Oregon, and Bill Immoos of John Day, Oregon; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Virginia Abarr; brother, Robin Abarr; and sisters, Dorothy Bowman (Smith) and Jackie Izanilli (Abarr).
Contributions may be made to Blue Mountain Hospice through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd, John Day, OR 97845. To offer online condolences to the family, please visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
