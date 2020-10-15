Dec. 9, 1943 – Oct. 5, 2020
Dave Tripp, 76, of Mt. Vernon, Oregon, passed away on Oct. 5, 2020, at Blue Mountain Hospital with his family by his side. The family will have a celebration of life in the spring of 2021 per Dave’s wishes.
Dave was born in John Day, Oregon, on Dec. 9, 1943. His early years were spent wrangling cattle and chasing/breaking wild horses as a ranch hand. Dave met his wife JoAnn Overton in 1965 and gladly hung up his spurs for a better-paying job as a saw filer for his ultimate goal in life was to be a husband and a father. They were married on April 9, 1966, and have been married for 54 years. They welcomed two sons, Joe and Earl.
Dave was an uncanny shot with both a shotgun and a rifle, taking game with a single shot and winning trap tournaments throughout the northwest. We thank him for all the time spent passing these skills onto the next generations. His get-your-hands-dirty approach to teaching that was lovingly backed with captivating stories, sometimes as long as the fishing expeditions, he enjoyed so much. His greatest teacher in life would be living life itself — this was shared and learned with his many childhood friends.
Dave will be missed but always remembered by his wife, JoAnn Tripp; sons, Joe (Valicity) Tripp and Earl (Kellie) Tripp; sisters, Rhonda and Roberta; grandchildren, Garret, Devan, Aurora and Rhett; as well as the countless other family and friends he shared his life with.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Blue Mountain Hospice through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
