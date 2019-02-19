June 29, 1959 — Feb. 10, 2019
David Wayne Paustian, age 59, passed away on Feb. 10 at his home in Baker City, Oregon.
David was born on June 29, 1959, in Prairie City, Oregon. When he was less than a year old, the family moved to Unity, Oregon, and from there they moved to Izee, Oregon, where they lived for the next five years. Then, his dad’s job with Ellingson Lumber Company had the family moving to Baker where David remained for the rest of his childhood attending Baker schools.
As a teenager, David worked summers in Prairie City at the Oxbow Ranch, and as a young adult he went to work at Ellingson Saw Mill. David got into welding/fabricating and remained doing that work for the rest of his life. This line of work took him away from Baker, traveling as far as Kentucky and Alabama. He made his home in northern Idaho in the Kamiah and Weippe areas.
In 2017 he moved back to Baker City to be closer to family and started working for Harney Rock & Paving where he remained until his death.
David is survived by his dad, Gordon Paustian, of Baker City; brother-in-law, Lee Fuge, of Canby, Oregon; sister, Carrol (Bob) Titus, of Prairie City; sister, Tammy Zemmer, of Baker City; brother, Gary (Sherri) Paustian, of Nampa, Idaho; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Fay Paustian; and oldest sister, René Fuge.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice through Gray’s West & Company Pioneer Chapel at 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To light a candle in memory of David, visit grayswestco.com.
