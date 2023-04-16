JOHN DAY — This week started out with real nice spring weather. Midweek we got hail and snow. I do remember when the kids were growing up it would snow on Easter. This snow came three days after Easter. I am not surprised, but it just isn’t normal and I just don’t like it. I know most of us are so ready for spring.

It was a good week at our senior center. Folks volunteered to get the dinnerware wrapped, and we found a new janitor for our building. Good news does come. Hallelujah.

