JOHN DAY — This week started out with real nice spring weather. Midweek we got hail and snow. I do remember when the kids were growing up it would snow on Easter. This snow came three days after Easter. I am not surprised, but it just isn’t normal and I just don’t like it. I know most of us are so ready for spring.
It was a good week at our senior center. Folks volunteered to get the dinnerware wrapped, and we found a new janitor for our building. Good news does come. Hallelujah.
Monday, April 10, Darlene Nodine was at the desk by herself greeting the 19 diners and making sure their names were on our registration list and their names in the drawings, too. She does a great job and gets to know everyone. That is what I like to do. Elsie gathered the information for the announcements.
Dave Pasko led the flag salute.
Rick LaMountain, Deena (who didn’t get her last name on the list), Mike and Pati Davis delivered 54 fresh meals and 43 frozen meals throughout our surrounding and local areas. When I become not able to cook and/or make food, I will be looking forward to someone bringing meals to my home as well. This is such a great service of love for other people. Thank you all for being a part of it. There were no takeouts.
Our chef, Shay, is having some health issues that are affecting his feet and calves and was unable to even be on his feet to cook today, but he organizes his prep work so well that Darla was able to find the correct food to finalize its readiness to be served to our crowd. Shay does super work and is so organized. Thank you, Shay, for being our chef.
The Catholic church folks were our servers, including Barb Comer, Cathy and her two young helpers, Mary Lou and Father Christie. Father Christie asked the blessing before we dined on hamburger soup, Caesar salad, fruit, breadsticks and lemon bars. Darla invited Jeanette to assist with the serving, and it went just as smoothly as it always does. Thanks Jeanette, for stepping in. Thanks to all you servers also.
Father Christie reminded us that Easter is not a single Sunday, it is a season. Several days depict the happenings that created what we call Easter.
We had news that we are missing people in our lives that we have known for years. Ruth Harris and Bob McCauley have passed on to eternal life. They will be waiting for all of us when we arrive.
Remember, everyone, to use your gift cards for Len's and Chester's. They share with us and if we do not use them, they feel like we don’t appreciate them. We love them to share with us and we love to share with them, so use those gift cards you win at lunch and let them know you appreciate them. Thanks. Margie Conley won the Len's card, and Deeda Porter won the free meal.
Some 116 meals went out of our kitchen this day. Shay is a special man to be able to put all of this together and complete his job and leave the kitchen presentable.
May 2, we plan to start playing bingo at our center on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. There will be posters around town soon and radio ads for bingo, and it will be in the Blue Mountain Eagle.
On Thursday, April 13, Darlene was at the desk again by herself, until Judy Thomas came and joined her. They greeted all 27 diners and made sure that each one had their names on the sign-in sheet and in the drawing can. Elsie and Jeanette gathered information for the announcements.
Steve Moyer led the flag salute.
The Cornerstone Church folks were our servers, including Jeanette and Pati. The whole lunchtime went very smoothly. Thanks, ladies, for a great job and for cleaning up, too. Pastor Manitsas asked the blessing after he told a cute story that got everyone laughing. Thank you for coming to share with us, Pastor Manitsas.
We dined on pineapple meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli, and pineapple upside down cake. Most of us had never heard of pineapple meatloaf, but it was very tasty. This meal was sponsored by Gregg Starr and the meal was of his choosing. Thanks, Gregg, for a great meal. We all learned a new way to make meatloaf.
A total of 52 fresh meals were delivered throughout the area by Jeanette and Steve Moyer, Rick LaMountain, and Mike and Pati Davis. Thanks to each of you for your time, your vehicles and your fuel to perform this great service of love for other people.
Someone told us that the fossil bed folks are looking for volunteers to help clean up the area going to and from the museum and trailheads, so this is a good way to get some exercise and help our community.
Robert Johnston won the Chester's card, and Gregg Starr won the free meal.
Some 79 meals went out of our kitchen today, and Shay was there to get it all done and get his kitchen organized and presentable like he likes it to be.
All of our meals have been so good lately, but when I go to a restaurant the food just is not good and is not presentable and the coffee is almost $4 a cup. At our center we have great meals, with coffee or milk and dessert for one donation amount. It just does not get any better than that. Most of the time there is enough food that if you needed a second helping, you could have it. It just cannot get better than that.
Proverbs 4:23 Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it.
PRAIRIE CITY — Well, well. Friday the 13th came on Thursday this month. And wasn't this a wild week for weather? Easter Sunday afternoon I dug in the garden for two hours because it was such a lovely spring day. Did it again Monday and got finished. Good thing, too, as the weather deteriorated from then on to our snowstorms on Wednesday. Typical Grant County, though. We think it's spring, but there is two feet of snow in Seneca country. And the melting and freezing makes a great skating rink! Meanwhile the tulips are bravely getting higher — through the snow. (Ahem.)
Our great cooks, Pam W. and Pam G., made us a great meal today of barbecue chicken, seasoned potatoes, pea salad, fruit and banana cream pie. Our drinks included two kinds of juice, milk, coffee and water, all delivered with a smile.
Our delivery people included Sharon, Mary, Gwynne, Theresa, Chris and Tom. Pam was at her post to register everyone. And if you think that is easy, just try it someday. There's more to it than just getting the name written down!
Vice President Colin led the flag salute and gave the announcements. Chris Ketchum was the winner of the gift certificate donated by Chuck's Little Diner.
Then he proceeded to our trivia for the day: born — David Letterman and Tom Clancy; died — Franklin D. Roosevelt. In history, the Civil War began when Fort Sumter was attacked in 1861; a catcher's mask was first used in a baseball game in 1877; in 1934 at Mt. Washington, New Hampshire, the wind speed was recorded at 231 mph; 1961 saw Yuri Gagarin in space; in 1981 the U.S. put the first space shuttle in operation. Notice that it was only 100 years from the Ft. Sumter incident until space travel (cue Twilight Zone theme, "doo-de-doo-de"). The "who goes first" question had to do with the introduction of the forever stamp by the USPO. That also happened on this day in history. The question is how much did a first class stamp cost 2007? Answer: 41 cents. For fun: When should you wash your Slinky? During spring cleaning. Ha, ha. Then Chris asked the blessing and we ate our delicious dinner. Tom had beautiful Easter/spring-themed centerpieces on all the tables. Even if it was snowing outside, we could look at pretty flowers inside!
We are all enjoying watching the construction project at the corner of Fourth and Johnson. All kinds of big earth-moving machinery doing their thing just across the alley. Hopefully our project will be getting started soon. Some came in today looking for new flooring, but were disappointed.
Announcement: We will be participating in the citywide yard sale in P.C. the first weekend in May, new floors or not. If you would like to rent a table for your items, let us know. I may have to get two. I'm also happy to report that the Easter Ensemble got to present their song on Easter. I notice that it is being referred to as Resurrection Sunday now. And that is certainly correct.
John 11:25 Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me will live, even though he dies; :26 ... Do you believe this?"
MONUMENT — Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made for our lunch fish, chicken, wedge cut fries, coleslaw, and lime cake for our dessert. It was quite yummy, and they make the best tartar sauce! It was a most satisfactory meal in that it filled you up and your tummy was happy. Ha. We thank our cooks immensely.
Our greeters at the table were Bob Cockrell and Sue Cavender. They checked in the guests, collected and counted up the money. Bob led us in the flag salute and made the announcements. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal.
We are praying for Kristi Guimont, for she was to have foot surgery on Friday, April 14. There is a signup sheet to take meals to her, for she will not be able to get up while recovering. Kristi just asks that meals be delivered after 11 a.m. Meals will be delivered to Kristi for about two weeks. This is our community, and we love and try and take care of our people. I love it!
There will be sewing on Wednesday, April 19. We start at 9 a.m. and go to about 2:30 p.m. We share a potluck lunch around noon. You can also come join us just to visit, crochet, knit or whatever else you want to do. This is not just about sewing but getting together and fellowshipping, sharing and partaking of a meal together.
Don't forget that we have bingo every last Saturday of the month. Bingo starts at 5 p.m., and they also share a potluck dinner. The game goes on till whenever they finish their 20 games. You never know, you might get lucky and win some $$. Ha.
Remember to come and help support the Hope 4 Paws and Silent Wave Horse Rescue fundraiser on Saturday, April 29, at the Grant County Fairgrounds in John Day. There will be a taco feed donated by Squeeze-In and Russell's Meats. Snaffle Bit will have an "adult beverage bar" available. John Grant will be providing live music. There will be free coffee, lemonade and hot chocolate. There are also live and silent auctions, raffles, prizes for kids, and a mule kissing booth. This will be a great family outing! Hope to see you all there!
Continuing from the previous week, I was kicking the door, I was yelling "Help!", I was praying and talking with the Lord. I found a wire from one of the heat lamps and there was a small gap in the door and the frame. I could see the twine and managed to pull it with the wire into the shed. I pulled and pulled, but to no avail. I sat down on my little stool and thought maybe I should resign myself to the fact that I was trapped and accept that I may have to spend the night in the goat shed. But then I thought, what if I had to use the bathroom?! I guess I could pee in the straw like the baby goats? Or perhaps pee in a bucket? To be continued …
Psalms 34:3-4 O magnify the LORD with me, and let us exalt His Name together. I sought the LORD, and He heard me, and delivered me from all my fears.
