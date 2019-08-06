Oct. 17, 1959 — July 22, 2019
Debra Ann Kodesh, 59, of Brookings passed away peacefully at home with her husband and dog by her side on July 22. She was born on Oct. 17, 1959, in John Day, Oregon to parents Anton and Mona Kodesh.
She worked for the Oregon Department of Transportation for 23 years. Debra started her career in Farewell Bend and later transferred to Burns. She spent the last 12 years of her career at the Brookings DMV office where she retired.
Debra first met Bruce in the fall of 2003 in Eastern Oregon. She loved to travel everywhere but her favorite place to travel was the coast. One of her favorite things to do was to take her dog Brooke to the beach or the river. She was such a positive person with a warm and caring personality. Debra’s smile was big and vibrant, and she shared it with everyone, no matter who they were.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by her husband, Bruce Ward of Brookings; her brother, Anthony Kodesh of Casper, Wyoming; and sister, Marie Kodesh of Pendleton, Oregon.
The Celebration of Life service for Debra will be Aug. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Capella by the Sea, 200 Capella North Bank Chetco River Road, Brookings, OR 97415.
We hope you can attend the service but we certainly understand if you are unable to. If you can’t attend but would like to share any stories, attributes or thoughts we would love to hear them. Please email them to Shelley.
For those who will be able to attend, when you sign the guest book please comment with your favorite attributes about Debra and/or your favorite memories with her.
