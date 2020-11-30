July 16, 1939 – Nov. 13, 2020
Delbert Eugene Burril passed away on Nov. 13, 2020. Delbert was born in Caldwell, Idaho, on July 16, 1939. He moved as a young child with his family to Spray, Oregon, where he finished grade school. The family then moved to John Day, Oregon, where he graduated high school. He then began working at Safeway as a butcher. It was here he met and married Doris Vaughn on May 10, 1959.
Delbert loved people and was a good friend to everyone he met. He had a gentle soul and was a jack of all trades. Delbert worked as a bookkeeper for Edward Hines and then helped build the bowling alley in John Day, where he became a manager. He spent 16 years in Alaska building roads and working in lumber camps. In Newport, Oregon, he operated heavy equipment in the rock pit and installed windmills in the Redding area. He reconnected with his first love Doris, and they remarried on May 10, 2008. They retired on a 40-acre ranch in Oak Run, California.
Delbert loved fishing, hunting, camping and just being together. There was not one day that went by that he didn’t make people laugh. Delbert leaves behind his wife, Doris; a son, Jim Burril, of John Day, Oregon; a daughter, Judy George, of Smith River, California; step-children that he loved as his own, along with five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lexi and Vivian Burril, a twin brother Deloy Burril and sister Juanita Burril.
Graveside services will be held at the Millville Cemetery on Dec. 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. Allen and Dahl Funeral Chapel in Palo Cedro, California, will be handling services.
