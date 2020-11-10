Deloris M. Janney

April 19, 1933 – Nov. 2, 2020
Deloris Marie Janney, 87, passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2020, in John Day, Oregon, after a long battle with COPD. A graveside service will take place Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Dayville Cemetery in Dayville, Oregon. She will be laid to rest next to her husband Gerald “Jerry” Janney and her brother Joseph E. Picchi.
Deloris was born in Wadsworth, Nevada, on April 19, 1933, to Angelo and Violet Picchi. She met her first husband, Jack Nielsen, in Paso Robles, California. They were married on Oct. 21, 1952. They lived in Reno, Nevada, for many years. Jack died in 1994.
Deloris met her second husband, Gerald “Jerry” Janney, in Oregon. They married on Aug. 26, 1995. Jerry died in 2013.
In addition to her husbands, Deloris was preceded in death by her brothers, Roy and Joseph Picchi; her stepbrothers Frank and Albert Bristow; and her sister Elaine Stroud.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law Gloria and Gary Phipps; her stepson Russel Nielsen; and one granddaughter Gina Phipps. She also is survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial contributions in Deloris’ and her dog Missy’s honor can be made to the Ed Bush Fund at the John Day River Veterinary Center through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. The Ed Bush fund is for seniors who may not be able to afford services for their pets.
To offer an online condolence, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
