Dec. 8, 1928 - May 10, 2019
Dennis Burdett Knowles passed away Friday, May 10, in Clarkston, Washington at the age of 90. Dennis was born in Laramie, Wyoming to Burdett Knowles and Opal (Morris) Knowles on Dec. 8, 1928.
The family made several moves including setting up residence in Nubieber, California. Dennis treasured the childhood memories of this time and spoke often and fondly of the countless hours spent with his beloved sister Darlene. The family eventually settled in Klamath Falls, Oregon.
Dennis attended Klamath Union High School and after his graduation, he served three years in the United States Air Force. Upon his return, he attended college in Eugene, Oregon and subsequently went to work for the National Forest Service. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. During this time, while helping out at the Fort Klamath Tavern, owned and operated by his parents, he met and fell in love with Virginia Thomas. They were married in Klamath Falls on Dec. 9, 1950. The couple resided there and Dennis worked in the lumber industry until the mid 1960’s, when he and Virginia moved to Terrebonne, Oregon and embarked on a career of raising cattle. Dennis continued to travel during the week and work in lumber sales while Virginia (Ginger) raised cattle and three children. They later moved to Tumalo and purchased a ranch in Harney County. When their children were grown, they sold their Tumalo property and moved to John Day, Oregon. Dennis retired from sales, but they continued on with their ranching. Both Dennis and Virginia were well known and respected in the John Day community and will be missed.
Dennis was preceded in death by his loving wife, Virginia (Ginger) Knowles; son, Jeff Knowles; sister, Darlene Blackman; and parents, Burdett and Opal Knowles.
He is survived by his son, Brian “Butch” Knowles (Mary) of Heppner, Oregon; daughter, Leanne Fuller (Pat) of Clarkston, Washington; daughter in-law, Sally Knowles of John Day, Oregon; grandchildren, Brian Knowles (Jenessa), Blake Knowles (Whitney), Drew Knowles (Jessie), Trevor Knowles (Jena), Casey Fuller and Makenzie Fuller; and six wonderful great-grandchildren.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Paid for by the family of Dennis Burdett Knowles
