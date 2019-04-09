Feb. 28, 1949 - April 1, 2019
Dennis Dale Reynolds was born to Percy and Mickey Reynolds Feb. 28, 1949, in Prineville. He passed away April 1 in Bend. At age 5, his family moved to Grant County, where he resided the rest of his life. He was very active in sports and 4-H, receiving statewide recognition. Dennis attended Grant Union High School in John Day, graduating in 1967. He enrolled in Oregon State University, majoring in forest management. While a junior at OSU, he began dating the love of his life, Julie Ann Elligsen, and they were married Oct. 24, 1970. After college, they returned to John Day where he began working for Hudspeth Lumber Company and Hudspeth Sawmill. Dennis dutifully served as Grant County judge for 12 years, accomplishing many personal and county goals. Dennis also served Grant County as a 4-H leader for 45 years.
Dennis and Julie have three sons, Percy, Beau and Jake, all nine-year 4-H members. He was very proud of his sons and their athletic abilities in football and baseball. His greatest joy came from teaching them to hunt and then later, as they became men, hunting elk and deer with them. His grandchildren became a special delight. Hunting and camping with family and friends highlighted Dennis’ life. Family was the priority, and his love for Julie was made known to her and others every day.
Dennis was preceded in death by his infant son Dustin; father, Percy M. Reynolds; and several aunts and uncles. Dennis is survived by his mother, Mickey; sister Julia; wife, Julie; sons Percy (Nicolle), Beau (Sara) and Jake Reynolds; and grandchildren, Jack and June.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. April 27 in the Heritage Barn on the fairgrounds in John Day. A meal will be provided afterward. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to The Dennis Reynolds Memorial Scholarship Fund in care of the Grant County Family Heritage Foundation.
