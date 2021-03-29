Feb. 29, 1944 – March 21, 2021
Derwin “Dude” Arnold May, age 77, of Seneca, Oregon, formerly of Canby, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Blue Mountain Hospital in John Day, Oregon. The family will spread his ashes along with his dog Fred at his favorite hunting grounds and at the Oregon Coast in the summer of 2021.
Dude was born in Tillamook, Oregon, on Feb. 29, 1944, to Arnold and Beulah (Aspinwall) May. He graduated from Nestucca High School in Tillamook, Oregon, and served in the Army for four years. He married Regina (Cantrell) May in Reno, Nevada, on May 14, 1993. Dude worked as an electrician and a mechanic for 22 years for Canby Utility in Canby, Oregon, retiring in 2005.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and softball. He spent approximately 30 years coaching fast pitch softball. He was a high school coach for the Canby Tornados, Molalla Indians and the Canby Cougars. Dude also played a bit of slow pitch softball in his early years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Beulah May, and one sister.
Dude is survived by his loving wife, Gina May, of Seneca, Oregon; brother, Stan May, of Cloverdale, Oregon; sister, Eleanor Shenk, of Spokane, Washington; stepson, Matthew Kunzman, of Welches, Oregon; and stepdaughter, Zena Peik, of St. Charles, Illinois.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Children’s Heart Foundation/American Heart Association or the Alzheimer’s Association through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
