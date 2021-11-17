Dominique Ann Karpinska, 42, died on Oct. 30 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. A celebration of Dominique’s life will be held on Nov. 27, starting at 1 p.m. at the parish hall of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 111 SW Second Ave., John Day. Dominique was born on April 7, 1979, to Jerry and Louise Karpinska Hobbs in Miami, Florida. When she was 11 months old, she had open heart surgery in San Francisco and this changed her life, in that she was unable to be outside or in the sun. Dominique did very well in school, graduating from high school in Florida.
She moved to John Day to live closer to her family in approximately 2006. She helped at the food bank and would help anyone in need. She loved dogs and horses; her most favorite little pup was Charlie.
Dominique liked to go to the mountains, and when she was little, she loved snow. Dominique left an imprint on every single person’s heart that she came across. She would give with an open heart and never ask for anything in return. She had a multitude of friends that she considered family. She was not only my sister, but she was my best friend. Dominique had the most beautiful yet feisty soul.
Dominique is survived by her longtime companion, Josh Bennett; siblings Luster Hobbs of South Korea, Dawn Jones of North Florida, Terri Hobbs of Lake Worth, Florida, and April Clark of Murphy, North Carolina; Aunt Annie Smith; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Those who would like to make a memorial donation in memory of Dominique to help defray service expenses may do so in her name to Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PO Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
