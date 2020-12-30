Sept. 9, 1936 – Dec. 17, 2020
Donald Clay Porter, age 84, of John Day, passed away Dec. 17, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. A memorial service is planned to be held at a later date.
Don was born Sept. 9, 1936, in Prairie City, Oregon, to Clarence and Mildred (Meade) Porter of Long Creek, Oregon. He grew up on a ranch east of Long Creek, Oregon, and would take a horse and buggy to attended elementary school at the Carter School, a one-room schoolhouse where his mother Mildred was the teacher. He graduated from Long Creek High School in 1956.
Don married Arleta (Deda) Anderson in 1958, in Stevenson, Washington. The two made Long Creek, Oregon, their home and welcomed two sons, Daniel Richard and Donald Clay Jr. A few years later they moved their family to Milwaukie, Oregon.
Don worked for over 30 years with Northwest Natural Gas in Tualatin, Oregon, before moving back to Grant County, Oregon, to enjoy the beautiful views and quiet life.
Don was actively involved with the John Day Senior Center and enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, baking zucchini bread and working in the yard. He loved to go for a walk every day with his walking stick and visiting with neighbors along his way. He was always ready to lend a helping hand where needed, had a cheerful gentle smile and a hearty laugh.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Mildred Porter.
Don is survived by his wife, Deda, of Canyon City, Oregon; sons, Dan Richard (Mary) Porter of Portland, Oregon, and Donald Clay Jr. (Denise) Porter of Long Creek, Oregon; granddaughter, Trisha (Noah) Shields, of Portland, Oregon; grandson, Danny Delegato Porter, of Portland, Oregon; great-granddaughter, Riley May Shields, of Portland, Oregon; brother, Jerry (Sylvia) Porter, of La Grande, Oregon; nieces, Mita Porter of La Grande, Oregon, Holly Jo (Ed) Hodges of Eugene, Oregon, and Heidi (Josh) King of Seattle, Washington; nephew, Dan Lee (Karen) Porter, of Vancouver, Washington; and several grand-nieces and -nephews, as well as many more beloved relatives and friends.
Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the John Day Senior Center through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
To leave an online condolence for the family of Donald, please visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
Paid for by the family of Don Porter.
