Oct. 6, 1946 – May 4, 2021
Donald L. Neugart, age 74, passed away May 4, 2021, at St. Alphonsus in Nampa, Idaho. No services are planned at this time.
Donald was born Oct. 6, 1946, in Coos Bay, Oregon to Ray and Leta (Ingram) Neugart. He graduated from Myrtle Point High School in 1964 and attended Southern Oregon University earning his bachelor’s degree in business.
Donald served three years in the United States Army as a spec 4 upon his discharge.
He went on to own and operate Land Title and Escrow in John Day, Oregon, retiring in 2006.
He was a member of the American Legion and enjoyed camping in his RV, sports, shooting and classic cars.
Survivors include his brother, Larry R. Neugart, of John Day, Oregon; nephews, Jeff Neugart of Chandler, Arizona, and Brad Neugart of Cold Spring, Minnesota.
To offer online condolences to Don’s family, visit grayswestco.com.
