Donna ‘Dee’ (Brandt) Picek

May 7, 1956 – Aug. 1, 2019
Donna passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Aug. 1. Born and raised in San Francisco, Donna is preceded in death by her loving mother, Rosemary Kimble (Brandt); and sister Tracy Lane (Brandt). She is survived by her brother, Perry Brandt.
All who knew Donna loved her unconditionally. She was blessed to have lived her life absent of selfishness, dislike, greed and other defects that commonly spoil people. She conquered many challenges in life and learned to live happy, joyous and free: But for the grace of God.
Donna and her little dog Pit have taken their last walk together, a journey through the friendly streets of John Day into the heavens above.
A service will take place at Calvary Chapel John Day, 170 SE Dayton St., on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 12 noon. Please join all of Donna’s friends and say one final goodbye.
