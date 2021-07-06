Dec. 27, 1945 – June 24, 2021
Donna Faye Cox, age 75, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away June 24, 2021, at the Blue Mountain Care Center in Prairie City. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Monument Senior Center at 11 a.m. with a potluck to follow. Mitch Mund will be officiating.
Donna was born Dec. 27, 1945, in Heppner, Oregon, to Darrel and Oleta Farrens. She joined a sister, Dorinda, and brother, Glen. Donna met the love of her life, Robert C. Cox, while going to school in Monument, Oregon. They were married on Sept. 5, 1965, and raised two children, Missy and Troy.
Donna was a stay-at-home mom while the kids were growing up. Donna was always involved in her kids’ activities, whatever they decided to do. She had a large garden she would tend to and was a big fan of her kids’ sports and 4-H projects and helping who she could.
After raising her children, she followed in her mother’s footsteps and became the clerk at the Monument Post Office. Donna will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Darrel and Oleta Farrens; and loving grandson, Tyler Boyer.
Survivors include her husband, Robert (Bob) Cox; son, Troy Cox; daughter, Missy (Wes) Boyer; sister, Dorinda K. Harding; brother, Glenn Farrens; six grandchildren, Kurt Boyer, Megan Howland, Jarrett and Amber Boyer, Tell Cox and Reece Cox; and two great granddaughters, Aubree and Addison.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.