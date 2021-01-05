Oct. 27, 1938 – Dec. 24, 2020
Donna LaVelle Porter Wyllie passed away Dec. 24, 2020. She was 82. Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Assembly of God Church, 896 E. Main St., John Day, Oregon.
Donna was born Oct. 27, 1938, in Redding, California, to parents Robert L. Porter and LaVelle (Porter) Shank. Donna and her younger brother, Robert Porter Jr., lived in Fall River Mills, California, until 1940 when they moved to Courtrock near Monument, Oregon. Both kids attended school in a one-room schoolhouse at Cottonwood. At 16, Donna returned to Fall River Mills to live with her father and graduated school there in 1956. She met Harry Santos, and they married in 1958. They had two boys, Lindsey and Russell. In 1962, Donna married Laurie Wyllie, who adopted her sons, and added Kelly, his son from a previous marriage, to the mix. Then, together Donna and Laurie had two daughters, Lora and Jamie, and one more boy, Layton. They divorced in 1975. Donna moved to Fallon, Nevada, in 1987, and returned to Grant County in 2013.
Donna never knew a stranger. She enjoyed life, and worked a broad spectrum of employment, including sales, nursing, retail, dispatch and building materials. Wherever she was, everyone knew her. She was rich in kindness, charity and a loyal friend to all. She was an amazing mother and grandmother/great-grandmother and lived a very full life.
Memorial contributions can be made in her honor to Hope 4 Paws animal rescue through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.