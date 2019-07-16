May 7, 1934 – July 11, 2019
Dorothy Edith (McKrola) Howard, age 85, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 11, at the Blue Mountain Hospital in John Day with her children by her side.
She was born in Prairie City, Oregon, on May 7, 1934, the daughter of Wilfred A. and Gladys O. (Sweet) McKrola.
Dorothy graduated from Grant Union High School in 1952. She attended EOC and Chico State College where she was a member of the Alpha Chi Sorority. She married Dennis Smith in 1955 and had two children, Paul and Kathryn. She later married John Howard in 1982.
She worked as a bookkeeper for J.T. Steel in Portland and California Pacific Utilities. She then moved to John Day and worked as an Administrative Assistant for the Department of Human Resources until retirement.
Dorothy loved her needlework and ceramics, winning many blue ribbons with her knitted, crocheted and quilted projects. She enjoyed cooking and having coffee with friends.
Dorothy was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She is survived by her son, Paul (Kathy) Smith, and daughter, Kathryn (Jim) Sheets; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held July 17 at 3 p.m. at the Canyon City Cemetery. Following the interment, friends are invited to join the family for a celebration of life at the John Day United Methodist Church.
To leave a condolence, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
