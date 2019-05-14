May 1, 1931 - May 4, 2019
Dorothy M. Braendlein, 87, died on May 4 at the Blue Mountain Care Center in Prairie City, Oregon. Per her request there will not be a service.
Dorothy May was born in Shelton, Washington on May 1, 1931 to Walter and Muriel (Curtis) Hall. The family later moved to Irondale, Washington, where she was raised with her sister and two brothers. They then moved to Chimacum and Dorothy attended all twelve years of school there, graduating from Chimacum High School in June of 1949.
Dorothy met Warren Braendlein in Squim, Washington. They met and fell in love in December of 1966 and were married on October 7, 1967 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Dorothy and Warren raised six children together. She worked as a waitress, a seamstress and a cottage parent. Dorothy worked very hard to take care of her family. Dorothy lived in Washington, Oregon, Nevada, California and Colorado. She loved to travel, and she got to see many beautiful places. Dorothy really enjoyed sewing, crafts, card making, hiking, camping and spending time with her family. Dorothy's favorite color was peach, her favorite season was spring and she loved flowers. Dorothy also loved winter, because of how beautiful the snow was, just like her. Dorothy loved her dogs and cats. She always cheered on the Mariners, the Seahawks and the Super Seattle Sonics.
Dorothy had many great accomplishments; her children were always her number one favorite. Her husband was very special to her too. She valued her family more than anything.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Warren; children, Sandra Noddell (Jim) of Rochester, Washington, Nancy Rinkes (Terry) of Beaver Creek Oregon, Muriel Olin of John Day, Oregon, Russel Olin (Phillis) of Eagle River Alaska and Donald Olin of Port Townsend, Washington; 11 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
We would like Dorothy to be remembered for her passion in other people’s happiness. How wonderful and giving to other people she was. She has always put other people first, with so much grace, so effortlessly.
Dorothy was proceeded in death by her parents; son, Gary Jo; and her brother, Cecil Hall.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in memory of Dorothy, the family suggests either the Blue Mountain Care Center or the Grant County Food Bank through Tami's Pine Valley Funeral Home & CS - PO Box 543 Halfway, Oregon 97834. Thank you for your kindness. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
